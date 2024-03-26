Advertisement

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut strongly criticized Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory social media comments against her, lamenting that such behaviour has insulted Kashi, often referred to as 'Chota Kashi. "Whatever be the profession of a woman, be it a teacher, actress, journalist, politician or a sex worker, all of them deserve dignity. I'm pained especially because of the deplorable comments made about Mandi... All of us who come from Mandi have been hurt by the comments", said Kangana, while speaking to reporters.

On being asked whether she plans to take any action against the two Congress leaders, she said she had been called to Delhi by BJP president J P Nadda and would respond only after meeting him. "I have to maintain the dignity of the party. I can't walk before it. I have to walk with them and follow their instructions."

Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction After Congress ‘Rate Card’ Comment

Kangana had earlier hit out at Shrinate on X (formerly Twitter), saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity," Ranaut tweeted.

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam)

NCW Demands Action Against Shrinate And Ahir

Meanwhile, the NCW has written to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen," the NCW said in a post.

