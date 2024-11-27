Surat Shocker: Brothers Kill Neighbour on Dispute Over Water Supply Pipeline

Brothers Kill Neighbour on dispute over water supply pipeline in Surat | Image: Social Media

Surat: In a shocking incident, a dispute over water supply from a civic pipeline escalated into a deadly argument, resulting in two brothers allegedly murdering their neighbour in Surat, an official statement said.

The accused have been identified as Ejaz and Shehzad.

According to the police, Afzal Patel went to his neighbor Farooq Momin's house on Monday evening to raise concerns about water supply problems.

Brothers Killed Neigbour Over Water Supply Pipeline Issue

Patel alleged that Momin's new pipeline was affecting the water flow to his home.

It resulted in a confrontation between Patel, which resulted in a heated argument and a physical altercation between the two families.

Momin's sons, Ejaz and Shehzad, got involved in a physical altercation with Patel's brother, Saddam, and hit him in the face.

Attacked Victim With Sharp Weapon

Right after things heated up, the bystanders intervened and were able to calm the situation for a while. However, the conflict escalated into violence again later that night.

At approximately 1:30 am, the Momin brothers attacked Afzal Patel with sharp weapons as he passed by their home.

Patel was taken to a private hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Lalgate police have arrested Ejaz and Shehzad, charging them with murder, an official said.