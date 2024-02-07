Advertisement

MUMBAI: A mandatory survey to support the Maharashtra state government's petition at the Supreme Court for a Maratha quota is set to begin on Tuesday with 1.25 lakh enumerators and officials reportedly being involved in the process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the survey, which will cover both Maratha and non-Maratha open categories, on Saturday. The announcement came even as Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange continues to call for a protest march to Mumbai.

“More than 1.25 lakh enumerators, including superintendents and officials, have been appointed to carry out the work. Their training is over. The survey will start from Tuesday and go on till January 31 in all 36 districts, 27 municipal corporations and seven Cantonment boards in the state,” said the state's revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in a statement.

The revenue department is carrying out this particular task for the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. Data obtained from this survey will be recorded in a digital format which will enable officials to track it in real time. The data obtained will then be directly registered with the commission upon completion of the survey.

The statement by revenue minister Patel noted that a state-appointed committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde between October 28 and January 17 had found 57 lakh records of OBCs in the state, out of which 1.5 lakh people have received Kunbi caste certificates as well.