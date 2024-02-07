Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Survey to Support Maratha Quota Petition to SC Begin with 1.25 Lakh Enumerators

The announcement for the Maratha quota survey, which will start on Tuesday and go on till the end of the month, was made by state CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Digital Desk
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced a Maratha quota mega survey on Saturday. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A mandatory survey to support the Maharashtra state government's petition at the Supreme Court for a Maratha quota is set to begin on Tuesday with 1.25 lakh enumerators and officials reportedly being involved in the process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the survey, which will cover both Maratha and non-Maratha open categories, on Saturday. The announcement came even as Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange continues to call for a protest march to Mumbai. 

 “More than 1.25 lakh enumerators, including superintendents and officials, have been appointed to carry out the work. Their training is over. The survey will start from Tuesday and go on till January 31 in all 36 districts, 27 municipal corporations and seven Cantonment boards in the state,” said the state's revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in a statement. 

The revenue department is carrying out this particular task for the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. Data obtained from this survey will be recorded in a digital format which will enable officials to track it in real time. The data obtained will then be directly registered with the commission upon completion of the survey. 

The statement by revenue minister Patel noted that a state-appointed committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde between October 28 and January 17 had found 57 lakh records of OBCs in the state, out of which 1.5 lakh people have received Kunbi caste certificates as well. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

38 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

39 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

40 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement