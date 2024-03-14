×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 19:00 IST

Sushil Modi terms BPSC paper leak 'unfortunate', assures tough action against miscreants

Bihar's former Dy CM Sushil Modi said while it is unfortunate the BPSC preliminary exam paper got leaked, he also vowed for strict action against the culprits.

Reported by: Abhishek Raval
Sushil Modi
Bihar's former Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said while it is unfortunate that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th combined preliminiary examination paper got leaked, he also vowed strict action against the culprits. In a shocking development on Sunday, May 8, the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission was cancelled after the question paper was leaked. The probe in the matter has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). 

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "What happened is unfortunate because lakhs of students appeared in this exam and they will have to appear again. The government has ordered an inquiry as to how the exam question paper was leaked and definitely, strict action will be taken against the guilty."

Modi gave a strong rebuttal to Tejashwi Yadav renaming the Bihar Public Service Commission as 'Bihar Paper Leak Aayog' and said that compared to the regime of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Nitish Kumar led government has maintained the credibility of the BPSC. 

"No one has ever levelled any kind of allegations since we came to power in the state. The results of BPSC started coming on time but it is also true that during the rule of Lalu Yadav, three BPSC Chairmen had to go to jail. Despite that Tejashwi Yadav is making allegations against us," Modi said, while also adding caution, that BPSC will have to remain vigilant that such incidents are not repeated.

Question paper of BPSC examination available on social media

An investigation was ordered by the BPSC after the question papers (Set C of the exam) were found circulating on WhatsApp and Telegram and were subsequently available on social media platforms. The probe which was initially handled by Bihar cyber cell was then transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). A joint team of cyber cells operating under ADG, Economic Offence Unit, has been formed. The team has started the investigation. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured strict action will be taken against the culprits, He said, "We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. The inquiry has begun and the investigation team is looking into the matter," CM Kumar said that he has asked police to speed up the investigation process and added, "Anyone found involved in the paper leak case will face strict action."

A total of over six lakh candidates were supposed to sit for the BPSC examination on Sunday.

IMAGE: PTI   

Published May 9th, 2022 at 19:00 IST

Nitish Kumar

