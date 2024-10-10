Published 15:01 IST, October 10th 2024
Suspected of Stealing Wheat, 3 Dalit Boys Thrashed, Paraded with Shaved Heads in UP Village
Two poultry farm owners allegedly thrashed three boys of Dalit community, suspecting them of stealing 5 kg wheat, and paraded them with shaved heads.
Two poultry farm owners allegedly thrashed three boys of Dalit community, suspecting them of stealing 5 kg wheat, and paraded them with shaved heads and blackened faces | Image: Pexels
