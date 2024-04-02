×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 00:43 IST

Suspected Pakistan Drone Spotted Near Indo-Pak Border, Massive Search Underway

Joint forces are carrying out searches after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted in the Arnia area along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted in J&K | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Joint forces are carrying out searches after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted in the Arnia area along the Indo-Pakistan International Border, reportedly flying 2.5 kilometres into Indian territory. In response to the sighting, joint search operations have been launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) to thwart any untoward incident.

The incident was reported at around 9.30 pm, when locals saw the movement of a drone in Treva area of Arnia sector. The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and BSF reached the spot and started searches in the area. The region has long been recognised as a traditional infiltration route for terrorists from Pakistan.

Advertisement

Senior J&K Police officials, including DySP RS Pura Nikhil Gogna and SHO Arnia Rouf Ahmad Khan, reached the spot soon after getting the information and conducted searches in the area. 

This comes hours after a Pakistani drone was pushed back in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advertisement

Sources informed Republic that agencies have credible inputs of Pakistan dropping narcotics, weapons and cash via drones into the Indian Territory. This is being done to destabilise the region ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are starting from April 19.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 00:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

The Katchatheevu Truth

22 minutes ago
The American embassy in Havana where the first alleged case of the Havana Syndrome was reported back in 2016.

Havana Syndrome

23 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

27 minutes ago
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted

Pakistan Drone Spotted

33 minutes ago
West Bengal cyclonic storm

Weather in Assam, WB

an hour ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

India News

an hour ago
MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's 16-Year-Old Niece And Marrying Her

MP: Woman Held For Neice

an hour ago
Nuremberg teenager Can Uzun

Nuremberg teen Can Uzun

an hour ago
Israel Eliminates 3 Iranian Generals in Syria Strike

Israel Airstrike on Syria

an hour ago
Mumbai City FC Players Hungry, Want to Win All the Games in ISL, Says Bipin Singh

MCFC wants to win

an hour ago
SS

An Alternate Route

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls

an hour ago
Everton announces loss

Everton announces loss

2 hours ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

2 hours ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

2 hours ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

2 hours ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

2 hours ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala: Wild Elephant Kills Man As He Tries To Chase Away The Animal

    India News9 hours ago

  2. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo