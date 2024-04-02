Advertisement

Joint forces are carrying out searches after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted in the Arnia area along the Indo-Pakistan International Border, reportedly flying 2.5 kilometres into Indian territory. In response to the sighting, joint search operations have been launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) to thwart any untoward incident.

The incident was reported at around 9.30 pm, when locals saw the movement of a drone in Treva area of Arnia sector. The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and BSF reached the spot and started searches in the area. The region has long been recognised as a traditional infiltration route for terrorists from Pakistan.

Senior J&K Police officials, including DySP RS Pura Nikhil Gogna and SHO Arnia Rouf Ahmad Khan, reached the spot soon after getting the information and conducted searches in the area.

This comes hours after a Pakistani drone was pushed back in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sources informed Republic that agencies have credible inputs of Pakistan dropping narcotics, weapons and cash via drones into the Indian Territory. This is being done to destabilise the region ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are starting from April 19.