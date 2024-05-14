The suspect, identified as Zaheer Khan crossed the LoC into India, has been booked under sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. | Image: Republic

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended a Pakistani national, claiming to be from Karachi, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor. The suspect, identified as Zaheer Khan crossed the LoC into India, has been booked under sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. Multiple intelligence agencies are set to question the suspect this afternoon to gather further information.

Police Officials told Republic that suspect was apprehended in Pallanwala area and is aged 30/35 years; he was apprehended from village Millian Di Khui based on reliable information generated by Akhnoor Police. Suspect during investigation claimed that he is from Karachi Pakistan and he crossed the LoC to enter Indian Territory. A case vide FIR No 23/2024 u/s 2/3 E & IMCO Act has been registered against him at Khour Police station and investigation is underway.

