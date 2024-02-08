English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

‘Who do you think you are?’: Suspended WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Receives Death Threat

WFI Chief Singh received two calls but didn’t answer them as it was from an unknown number

Aaquil Jameel
Suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh.
Suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh claimed that he received a death threat call. As per sources, Singh received two calls but didn’t answer them as they were from an unknown number. The calls were made at 08:30 pm and 09:35 pm respectively.

However, on Saturday, Singh received a call at 12: 17 pm, where the caller started abusing and threatened to kill him. For now, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 504 and 507. 

The suspect didn’t only threaten Sanjay Singh but also threatened former WFI body chief and Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Singh. While speaking exclusively to the Republic, Sanjay Singh said that the caller didn’t identify himself and neither revealed his organization’s name.

Advertisement

“He started abusing me and Brij Bhushan Singh asking, ‘Who do you think you are?’” He further added, “I have lodged a police complaint in this regard and demand security. I’m not a criminal so why anyone would threaten me like that.”

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement