Advertisement

New Delhi: The Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh claimed that he received a death threat call. As per sources, Singh received two calls but didn’t answer them as they were from an unknown number. The calls were made at 08:30 pm and 09:35 pm respectively.

However, on Saturday, Singh received a call at 12: 17 pm, where the caller started abusing and threatened to kill him. For now, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 504 and 507.



The suspect didn’t only threaten Sanjay Singh but also threatened former WFI body chief and Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Singh. While speaking exclusively to the Republic, Sanjay Singh said that the caller didn’t identify himself and neither revealed his organization’s name.

Advertisement

“He started abusing me and Brij Bhushan Singh asking, ‘Who do you think you are?’” He further added, “I have lodged a police complaint in this regard and demand security. I’m not a criminal so why anyone would threaten me like that.”