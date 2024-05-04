Advertisement

New Delhi: An unattended suspicious bag was found in the N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 2.41 pm regarding an unclaimed bag and two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, they said. The local police cordoned off the area near N Block and the Bomb Detection Squad was also called.

Suspicious bag found In Delhi's Connaught Place, N Block #bombscareindelhi #delhibombscare #connaughtplace #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/eNrPaCP5OU — Republic (@republic)

"The unattended bag at N Block of Connaught Place was checked and nothing suspicious was found inside it," Delhi Police said. The police team at the spot has opened the unattended bag and discovered only some clothes and it is suspected that somebody left the bag on the footpath. The owner is yet to be traced, police said.

Earlier this week on May 1, more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb threat via email, sparking panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes and ask parents to pick their wards from the school. Many schools on Thursday reopened to normalcy but attendance has taken a hit even in schools where the threat was not received, principals of some schools.