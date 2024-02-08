Advertisement

Nagpur: A suspicious object was found in a state transport bus at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) subsequently removed it for inspection, according to authorities.

A senior police official stated that the object was located near the driver's seat at the Ganeshpeth bus depot. Following the discovery, the area was cordoned off, and teams from the BDDS and canine units were deployed to the depot. The bus, where the suspicious object was discovered, had arrived from Gadchiroli and had been stationed at the Ganeshpeth bus depot for the last two days. "The object appeared to be an explosive," remarked the official. The BDDS proceeded to remove the object for inspection and safe disposal, police confirmed.

ANI quoted DCP Gorakh Bhamre and stated, "A suspicious object was found on the bus of Maharashtra State Transport's Gadchiroli depot. Bomb disposal squad of Nagpur Police took the suspicious object to investigate. Gorakh Bhamre, DCP Nagpur gives details; says, "...It was kept in a box-like structure...It will be checked in detail. BDS found it suspicious and took it with them...Driver will have to be questioned."

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP Nagpur gives details; says, "...It was kept in a box-like… pic.twitter.com/Q4L92WVtx3 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

However, as per latest update, DCP Bhamre clarified that the object that was discovered in the bus was not an explosive. He said, “The object found today in the ST bus at Ganeshpeth Bus stand is not a bomb or an explosive but a fire extinguisher of Redmatic company.”