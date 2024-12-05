Published 23:34 IST, December 5th 2024
SUV Hits Five Vehicles In Pune; Mob Pelts Stones When Driver Tries To Flee
An angry mob allegedly pelted stones at a high-end SUV after it hit at least five vehicles in Pashan area of Pune on Thursday evening.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pune: An angry mob allegedly pelted stones at a high-end SUV after it hit at least five vehicles in Pashan area of Pune on Thursday evening, though no one was injured in the incident.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. In it, people could be seen arguing with the driver and pelting stones when he tried to flee from the spot.
"The incident took place in Pashan at 5:30pm. An SUV hit five vehicles. No one was injured in the accident. The SUV's driver has been taken into custody and has been sent for medical examination. The process of registering a case is underway. It seems he lost control of the vehicle, which led to the incident," a police official said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:34 IST, December 5th 2024