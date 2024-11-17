Published 23:08 IST, November 17th 2024
Suvendu Adhikari Likens MVA To TMC, says 'Both Uses One Community For Vote Bank'
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) an opportunist coalition, accusing it of using one community as a vote bank "just like TMC".
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | Image: ANI
23:08 IST, November 17th 2024