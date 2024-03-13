×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Suvendu Adhikari Rebukes Mamata’s Claims on CAA, Says ‘Peddling Falsehood’

Suvendu emphasized that Muslims, who have been residing in India for centuries, are bonafide citizens and urged them not to be misled by Banerjee's claims.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Suvendu Adhikari Rebukes Mamata’s Claims on CAA, Says ‘Peddling Falsehood’
Suvendu Adhikari Rebukes Mamata’s Claims on CAA, Says ‘Peddling Falsehood’ | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a scathing rebuttal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that bonafide citizens need not fret, as they will continue to live without any fear. Addressing a public gathering in Ranaghat, Nadia district, Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, condemned Mamata Banerjee's allegations of "spreading falsehood" about the CAA. He emphasized that Muslims, who have been residing in India for centuries, are bonafide citizens and urged them not to be misled by Banerjee's claims.

Banerjee had earlier voiced concerns that the CAA could pave the way for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, potentially jeopardizing the citizenship status of existing citizens. Adhikari refuted these claims, highlighting that the law aims to grant citizenship rights to persecuted Bengali Hindus who were compelled to flee erstwhile East Pakistan and settle in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Adhikari challenged Banerjee to explain why Bengali Hindus have been required to produce pre-1971 residency proof when accessing government services. He assured Muslims that their citizenship rights would not be infringed upon and criticized Banerjee for attempting to exploit their sentiments for political gains.

Adhikari also unveiled the BJP's plans to increase monthly assistance for women to Rs 3,000 if the party forms the government in the state. This announcement comes in response to the TMC government's Rs 1,000 assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Adhikari emphasized that taxpayers' money funds these initiatives and cautioned against crediting Banerjee for their implementation.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a few seconds ago
Death

Schoolboy Dies

a minute ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

6 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

14 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

15 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

22 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

27 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

36 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

37 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

39 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

40 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

41 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

42 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo