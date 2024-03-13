Suvendu Adhikari Rebukes Mamata’s Claims on CAA, Says ‘Peddling Falsehood’

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a scathing rebuttal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that bonafide citizens need not fret, as they will continue to live without any fear. Addressing a public gathering in Ranaghat, Nadia district, Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, condemned Mamata Banerjee's allegations of "spreading falsehood" about the CAA. He emphasized that Muslims, who have been residing in India for centuries, are bonafide citizens and urged them not to be misled by Banerjee's claims.

Banerjee had earlier voiced concerns that the CAA could pave the way for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, potentially jeopardizing the citizenship status of existing citizens. Adhikari refuted these claims, highlighting that the law aims to grant citizenship rights to persecuted Bengali Hindus who were compelled to flee erstwhile East Pakistan and settle in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Adhikari challenged Banerjee to explain why Bengali Hindus have been required to produce pre-1971 residency proof when accessing government services. He assured Muslims that their citizenship rights would not be infringed upon and criticized Banerjee for attempting to exploit their sentiments for political gains.

Adhikari also unveiled the BJP's plans to increase monthly assistance for women to Rs 3,000 if the party forms the government in the state. This announcement comes in response to the TMC government's Rs 1,000 assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Adhikari emphasized that taxpayers' money funds these initiatives and cautioned against crediting Banerjee for their implementation.