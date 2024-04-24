'Swag Disappeared': BJP Shares Video of Sandeshkhali Accused Sheikh Shahjahan 'Weeping Like Child'

Advertisement

Kolkata: Taking a sharp jibe at TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of Sandeshkhali horror, the BJP on Tuesday shared a video of him purportedly weeping “like an inconsolable child”.

“Swag of Mamata Banerjee’s poster boy, rapist has disappeared," wrote the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on X while sharing the video.

“This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror across Bengal. No one will come to save them when law catches up. Not Mamata Banerjee for sure. She couldn’t even save her ministers. The clock is ticking,” Malviya further said.

Accused of sexual assault and land grab, Shahjahan was arrested in Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district earlier this year after absconding for more than a month.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the allegations against Shahjahan by the Sandeshkhali women gave ammunition to the BJP to take on the ruling TMC.

Mamata's Boy Caged, Roar Turned into Whimper: Suvendu

West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a X post while sharing video of teary-eyed Shahjahan.

"How the times change ! Mamata's "Blue Eyed Boy" of Sandeshkhali is caged, his roar has turned into whimper. It's a lesson for people like him. Never forget that in India, no one is above the Law," Adhikari wrote.

The BJP has nominated Rekha Patra, one of the protesters against alleged sexual harassment of women and incidents of land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.





