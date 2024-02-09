Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:54 IST
'What Was Need Of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya In Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya questioned the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday, February 8. The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.
“BJP is doing drama and trying to project that there was no Ram Lalla before this government. Ram Lalla has been worshipped for the last thousand years. What was the need for 'Pran Pratistha' then? It hurts the sentiments of crores of devotees. That ceremony wasn't cultural but a program of BJP, RSS, and VHP,” said Maurya.
(This is a breaking copy)
