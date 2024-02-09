'What Was Need Of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya In Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Advertisement

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya questioned the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday, February 8. The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

“BJP is doing drama and trying to project that there was no Ram Lalla before this government. Ram Lalla has been worshipped for the last thousand years. What was the need for 'Pran Pratistha' then? It hurts the sentiments of crores of devotees. That ceremony wasn't cultural but a program of BJP, RSS, and VHP,” said Maurya.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Maurya over his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

(This is a breaking copy)