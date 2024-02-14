Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns: SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar Terms Resignation as 'Drama'. Here's Why

Advertisement

Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President OP Rajbhar made a scathing attack on Swami Prasad Maurya when he resigned from his position as the national general secretary of the party. He questioned why Prasad left as general secretary but not as an MLC.

Talking to ANI, Rajbhar termed Maurya's resignation as a “drama”, “if Swami Prasad resigned from the organization then why did he not resign from the post of MLC. He left the post of SP's organization, but will continue as SP's MLC. Akhilesh Yadav and Swami Prasad are doing drama together. This is all a drama of SP to get votes of Muslims.”

Rajbhar also attacked Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav performing an inauguration of a Shiva Temple. He told ANI, “Akhilesh Yadav is inaugurating a Shiva temple for pleasing Muslims as Muslims like Lord Shiva.”

Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns As General Secretary of Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post of party's national general secretary. In his resignation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya stated that he would continue to work to strengthen the party without being a part of it.

Maurya, who is a member of the state legislative council, shared a copy of his resignation letter on social media platform ‘X’.

Maurya had joined the SP after leaving the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) right before the 2022 elections, and had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.

Maurya has, on several occasions, made controversial remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

