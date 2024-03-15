×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

'Swarg Mein Mauj Le Rahe Hain': Murder Accused Hosts Live Session From UP Jail, Probe On

The man identified as Asif during his live video interacted with people stating, "I am in heaven, and enjoying it. I will soon get out."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail
The man identified as Asif during his live video interacted with people stating, "I am in heaven, and enjoying it. I will soon get out." | Image:X
New Delhi: A shocking video of a murderer hosting a live show on social media Instagram went viral, where he said that he is in heaven and is enjoying his time, triggering security issues in Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The man identified as Asif during his live video interacted with people stating, "I am in heaven, and enjoying it. I will soon get out."

The 2-minute purported video showed the accused saying money is not everything, a person needs to value relations. He further added that if someone needs money, then they can borrow it from him.

Kuntal Kishore, the Deputy Inspector General (Prison) told news agency PTI that he had seen the video and an investigation has been launched by the officials.

"A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the senior official said.

Asif along with Rahul Chaudhury, was arrested for shooting a 34-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav in broad daylight in 2019. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

