New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged of being beaten up inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has confirmed a PCR call from inside the Chief Minister's residence. The former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief reportedly levelled allegations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Kejriwal. She accused him of misbehaving with her. Following this Maliwal made two calls to the PCR which led to the police coming to the residence of the Delhi CM. One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later,” said DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Swati Maliwal's assault allegations:

MP Rajya Sabha Smt Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM's residence. The National Commission for Women (NCW) vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team. Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi… — NCW (@NCWIndia)

There were two PCR calls to the Delhi Police from Maliwal's number, confirmed police. The first call was made in which she said she was assaulted by Kumar and another person. However, on the second call at 9:34 am, Maliwal mentioned that just Kumar had assaulted her.

A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after the PCR call.

Soon after, Maliwal left for police station. However, when cops advised the Delhi MP to get an medico legal check-up (MLC), she refused and said she will come back later.

The former DCW chief is now on her way to officially file a complaint at the city's Civil Lines police station.

According to sources, Maliwal came to the CM's residence in morning not in her official vehicle but by a cab.

Sources further stated that the police also has a recording of this period in which Maliwal is heard saying that Bibhav had beaten her on the orders of CM Kejriwal.

As per sources, Delhi Police is constantly trying to get in touch with Swati Maliwal. The SHO of Civil Lines has also tried to speak with her but to no avail.

As per Delhi Police sources, Swati Maliwal reached Kejriwal's house around 9 am to meet CM Kejriwal, but his personal staff refused. She called the police control room at 9:31 pm which was transferred to North District control room at 9:34 pm. In the call received at 9:34, the caller said, “I am at the CM's house right now, and was badly beaten his Bibhav Kumar.”

Sources added, “North District police control room again spoke to Maliwal on call at 9:39am, in which Maliwal mentioned that Bibhav had assaulted her on the instructions of the CM. When the SHO reached the CM House, he convinced the MP Madam to lodge her complaint at the police station.”

AAP sources has claimed Maliwal's allegations as fake, however, Delhi Police has debunked this by confirming the PCR calls.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The incident happened just a day after CM Kejriwal was released on bail in the Delhi liquor police scam case. On interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP MP Maliwal said, “On behalf of the people of the country, I wholeheartedly thank the Supreme Court. Arvind Kejriwal ji did amazing work in Delhi and Punjab. Today when he has been released from jail, there is a wave of happiness and hope in the entire country which will definitely translate into votes. We will win with a huge margin.”

Hours after the incident came to light, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "This a shameful incident which has happened in the CM's residence. Arvind Kejriwal's residence has always been in the headlines for similar incidents. Delhi's former Chief Secretary was also assaulted in the CM's residence... Investigation to find out the truth will be carried out by the Police. Swati Maliwal is known to raise issues of Delhi from time to time. I am sure she will not sit quietly in this matter and people will know what a disgusting person lives in the CM's residence."

Reacting to Maliwal's allegations of being assaulted at CM Kejriwal's residence, Senior BJP leader Kapil Mishra expressed shock and raised several questions over the matter. Taking, “Why did Swati have to call the police to Kejriwal's house this morning? Did Kejriwal's PA Bibhav beat up Swati Maliwal? Will the Chief Minister's office give any clarification?”.

He added, "May God grant that the news of beating of a female Rajya Sabha MP in the Chief Minister's house is false". Mishra has also held Kejriwal responsible on this matter. He said, “Agar naukar ne maara hai toh maalik k kehne par maara hai toh hingsa ka asli aapraadhi Arvind Kejriwal honge(If an aide has assaulted her, he must have done it on the orders of his manager, so the main person responsible for this incident is Arvind Kejriwal).”

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “First, the Chief Secretary and other officers were assaulted and threatened, then a female MP of his own party was assaulted by his Secretary Bibhav at CM Kejriwal's office. It looks as if the CMO has become a boxing ring. FIR should be registered against the accused. This incident shows that something is not right.”

BJP candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said, "We got a shameful news today that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has beaten and misbehaved with one of their party's MP Swati Maliwal. She also made a call to Delhi Police and complaint regarding the same. The incident took place in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. BJP strongly condemns this incident."

Raising question on the safety of women in Delhi, the BJP leader further said, “You cannot save your own Member of the Parliament. How can you save the women of Delhi? How can Kejriwal ensure safety for Delhi?.”

This is developing story….