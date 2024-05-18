Bibhav Kumar, CM Kejriwal's Aide, Arrested in Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case. In a dramatic turn of events, Bibhav Kumar was arrested from CM’s residence amid AAP’s denial of the assaultgate.

Kumar is accused of brutally assaulting Swati Maliwal on May 13 when she visited Kejriwal's residence. The former personal secretary of Kejriwal had earlier said that he would cooperate with the law enforcement in carrying out the probe. Bibhav Kumar was taken out of the back gate of the Chief Minister's residence. Kumar was picked up from the Chief Minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, advocate Karan Sharma who is representing Bibhav Kumar in the case said that they did not receive any information from the police. He said, “We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation.”

Bibhav Kumar to be Produced Before Court Today

The main accused in the assaultgate will be produced before Tis Hazari later in the day.

While speaking exclusively with the Republic Media, the legal team representing Bibhav said that they will move the Tis Hazari court to file Bibhav’s plea later in the day. The team said, “He (Bibhav) was willing to cooperate. The plea of Bibhav will be taken in Tis Hazari court at 4 pm today.”

Kumar's arrest comes a day after visuals from inside Kejriwal's house, showing Maliwal engaging in an argument with security guards, emerged.

His legal team has alleged that they have not received the cop of FIR yet. While speaking on the arrest, state president AAP legal cell, Sanjeev Nasiar said they have filed an application in the court mentioning that they have not yet received a copy of the FIR.

Nasiar said, "We have filed an application in the court saying that we have not yet received a copy of the FIR. The order is reserved till 4 pm but now I have come to know that he has been brought here without any notice. Now we want to go inside (Civil Lines PS) but we are being stopped from going inside..."

The FIR filed by Maliwal states that she was allegedly slapped by Kumar seven-eight times, “kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvis area”, and threatened that she would be killed.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Saturday released a new video the MP coming out of Kejriwal’s residence on the day of the alleged incident. Referring to the video, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi claimed that Maliwal is lying. Atishi said, “In this video, neither her clothes are torn, or she is unable to walk or her head is injured … She is clearly lying.”

As AAP firmly backed Kumar, alleging the Maliwal filed the FIR against Kejriwal's aide at the behest of BJP, the BJP slammed the AAP for the alleged assault.

Maliwal’s medico-legal report has revealed that she sustained injuries in multiple areas of her body, including some internal injuries. The MLC report mentions injuries under her eyes and on her leg. There are injury marks on her left leg and on her cheek under the eyes. Earlier on Friday, Maliwal underwent a medical check-up at AIIMS and medical treatment for three hours at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has also alleged that the CCTV cameras installed at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday night, Maliwal said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house." She also tagged Delhi Police in her post.