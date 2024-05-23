Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police investigating the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, will question the parents of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The questioning will take place at CM’s official residence. According to sources, Kejriwal's parents have asked the Delhi Police to visit them for questioning at 11.30 am today.

The action by Delhi Police drew sharp reactions from AAP which accused PM Modi of harassing CM’s “old and ill” parents.

Launching a blistering attack on PM Modi over the recent arrests of AAP leaders, MP Sanjay Singh accused him of “getting AAP leaders arrested” and “harassing old parents of Kejriwal".

Whole Delhi is Watching This Atrocity: AAP

Sanjay Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stooped so low in political malice that first he arrested the ministers of Delhi government and then @ArvindKejriwal ji. Today, they have crossed all limits and have planned to harass Kejriwal's old and sick parents through police. Kejriwal's elderly parents are suffering from many diseases. They are unable to even walk without support. The whole country and the whole Delhi is watching this atrocity and will respond to it.”

Last week, MP Swati maliwal triggered a massive political row by alleging assault by CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar at CM’s official residence in Civil Lines area in the national capital during his presence at the premises.

With AAP’s Sanjay Singh initially acknowledging the assault by Bibhav and assuring actions by the CM only to be counted by minister Atishi the next day when she alleged that it was just an attempt by the BJP to use Maliwal as a ‘pawn’ to tarnish the image of AAP for political gains and that no assault has taken place at CM’s residence.

Kejriwal’s former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was later arrested by Police and sent to custody.

On Wednesday, the CM said police would come and question his "ill" parents on Thursday. Sources revealed that the law enforcement may also question Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal in connection with the assaultgate.

The police had sought time to meet Kejriwal's parents and wife to record their statement at the Chief Minister's residence, sources added.

Maliwal has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet Kejriwal at his residence on May 13. She claims that he did not stop assaulting her even after she mentioned that she was menstruating at that time. After the assault, she claimed her arms were sore, cheeks hurt and she had difficulty walking.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said he was present at his house at the time of incident but denied being present at the crime scene saying, “But I was not present at the scene.”

On May 18, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police after registering an FIR against him on a complaint by Maliwal. A day later, he was sent to five days of judicial custody. Kumar's judicial custody ends today.

