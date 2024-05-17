Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Swati Maliwal Assaultgate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Shazia Ilmi has got talking about the inner workings of the AAP. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shazia Ilmi spoke in support of Rajya Sabha MP and AAP member Swati Maliwal.

On May 13, Swati Maliwal alleged physical assault and verbal abuse at the hands of AAP leader Bibhav Kumar, who is a close aide and assistant of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. The incident occurred at the official residence of the Delhi CM, who himself is out on interim bail in the excise policy case.

‘Why is Kejriwal silent?’

Shazia Ilmi questioned the silence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Swati Maliwal Assault Case. The journalist-turned-politician alleged that Swati Maliwal was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Criminal action must be taken against Kejriwal. The incident has happened on his watch and at his behest," said Shazia Ilmi, making a big claim. "Bibhav Kumar does what his master tells him. He is used to instigating and humiliating people. He has been doing this since forever," alleged Shazia Ilmi.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal should come clean over the shocking assault incident at his house. "Arvind Kejriwal should tell the people of the country the truth behind the incident which happened at the CM’s house on 13th May,” said Shazia Ilmi.

Arnab said that Arvind Kejriwal is in a trap because he is hiding something on too many things - on Liquorgate, on how he runs his party and its finances…he’s hiding a lot on Assaultgate..."

Shazia Ilmi was abused by Manish Sisodia

While speaking about her own experience in AAP when she was a member of the party, she said that nothing was done when AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and some other people abused and harassed her.

“Horrible things were spoken against me,” said Shazia Ilmi, as she narrated the incident. “I had tears of anger and went to meet Kejriwal. I saw Manish Sisodia with all these people who had abused me. I told Kejriwal how these people harassed me and raised slogans against me in the morning. He asked me, 'Speak to Manish, I don't know anything',” she revealed.

Ilmi slammed Kejriwal for inaction then and even in the Swati Maliwal case.