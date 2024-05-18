Swati Maliwal Assaultgate: BJP Gives 'Minus Credibility' Response to AAP's 'Conspiracy' Charge

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its allegations that ‘saffron party sent Swati Maliwal to entrap CM Arvind Kejriwal.’

Spurning the charge that Maliwal was the face of conspiracy hatched by BJP, party's national president JP Nadda said that AAP leader and Delhi CM Kejriwal has been totally exposed and has no credibility left.

"AAP is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Today Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of Delhi, he has been exposed in every way... If this thing has been hatched by BJP then why were you moving the mic (during PC in Lucknow) from here to there? Why are you silent? What is stopping you?' said Nadda.

‘We Never Spoke to Maliwal’

The BJP chief added that the party never contacted Maliwal and dismissed the allegations that she was hand-in-glove with the BJP in the alleged assaultgate to lay a trap for Kejriwal, who has come out on interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

"The culture of the AAP shows that they call people to their homes and beat them up...We never spoke to her (Swati Maliwal), nor did anyone from our party speak to her. This is not how we function. We are very straightforward. Now their theft has been caught...He has no credibility, his party also has no credibility. They can stoop to any level, any allegation..."

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal mocked the AAP and said, "Who takes them (AAP) seriously? He (Arvind Kejriwal) came out of jail for a few days for campaigning and see what kind of things he is doing."

What AAP Said?

In the first reaction to the heated controversy, AAP's Atishi said, “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13."

She claimed that Maliwal reached the CM's residence without appointment and "her intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal". "Swati Maliwal insisted on meeting Arvind Kejriwal, his aide Bibhav Kumar told her CM is busy; she shouted, tried to barge in," said Atishi.

Maliwal, AAP MP and former Chairperson Of Delhi Commission for Women, registered a complaint with the Delhi Police on Thursday where she disclosed that she faced alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, at the CM's residence on May 13.

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR and invoked several charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to assault, criminal force against women, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman.





