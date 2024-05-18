Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint in the Swati Maliwal assault case, saying the AAP MP breached the security of CM's residence and tried to "create a ruckus and assault" him on May 13. He also claimed that the former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson was "trying to falsely implicate" him in an effort to "create undue pressure". Kumar has sent a copy of his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

In the complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO, Bibhav Kumar alleged that after Maliwal made "false claims of having an appointment so as to gain entry into the CM's residence" and "forcefully and illegally trespassed into the premises" and verbally abused him saying, "Tumhari himmat kaise hui ek MP ko rokne ki. Tumhari aukat kya hai. (How dare you stop an MP. What is your status)?”

"Main tujhe dekh lungi... Main tujhe aise joothe case mein fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi (I will implicate you in a false case due to which you will be jailed and rot there for the rest of your life)," she was quoted as further threatening the aide.

Kumar also gave his version of the alleged sequence of events and explained how security officers were called to intervene, and after repeated requests, MP Maliwal finally left the premises of CM's residence around 9:35 am.

Here's the full text of the complaint filed by Bibhav Kumar:

This is to bring to your kind notice that in the morning of 13.05.2024 Ms. Swati Maliwal (D/o Ms. Sangita Maliwal R/o Flat B3, Tower A2, MP Flat Tower, Type 7

CPWD Flats DDU Marg, New Delhi) forcefully and unauthorizedly entered the Chief Minister’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road. Not only did she breach the security of CM Residence, create a ruckus and assault the complainant; she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create

undue pressure on him.

Since the false statements and malafide actions of Ms. Swati Maliwal are creating an incorrect narrative regarding what transpired on 13.05.2024, the true and correct facts are detailed below:

1. On 13.05.2024 at around 8:40am, Ms. Swati Maliwal came to the Chief Minister’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, New Delhi and sought permission to enter. The security officer present at the main entry of the CM Residence at the time, inquired about her identity, to which Ms. Swati Maliwal

identified herself as a Rajya Sabha MP. She then told the security officers to clear her path and allow her to enter as she had an appointment with the Chief

Minister. The said security officer requested her to wait till he got the details of her appointment verified. Upon verification the said security officer informed

her that there was no such appointment on record and therefore he could not allow her to enter. At this juncture, forcefully entered the CM Residence despite

the objections of the staff. So not only did she make false claims of having an appointment so as to gain entry into the CM Residence, she forcefully and

illegally trespassed into the premises despite the repeated objections of the security and CM office staffs.



2. Since Ms. Maliwal had by now gained unauthorised entry into the premises of the CM Residence, the CM office staff asked her to wait in the waiting area. The said waiting room is situated in the premises of the CM Residence campus, but not in the main building where the CM actually resides.

3. Upon being asked to wait outside the main building of the CM Residence, she started shouting at and abusing the CM office staff. She told them to leave

the waiting area and check with the Chief Minister about her appointment.

4. At around 9:00am, despite strong objections of the CM office staff, she stormed out of the waiting area and entered the main building of CM Residence, where the CM resides.

5. The said actions of Ms. Maliwal were brought to the notice of the undersigned complainant, who till this time was not present at the CM Residence premises. The undersigned complainant reached the CM Residence at around 9:20am and enquired about the entry of Ms. Maliwal. The complainant was informed that she had no appointment and had made an unauthorised entry into the premises of the CM Residence, despite the

objections of the security officers and CM office staff.

6. At around 9:22am, the complainant entered the main building of the CM Residence and found Ms. Maliwal sitting in the Drawing room. The complainant

approached Ms. Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the Hon’ble CM. As soon the Complainant stated the

above, Ms. Maliwal started screaming and shouting at the Complainant, and hurled abuses and said: “tumhari himmat kaise hui…ek MP ko rokne ki….tumhari aukat kya hai?”



7. The complainant did not react to her abuses and politely kept requesting Ms. Maliwal to leave the CM Residence, as she did not have an appointment. She

was also requested to take an appointment with the Hon’ble CM via proper procedure and come at the specified time for the same. However, Ms. Maliwal

continued to ignore the repeated requests of the undersigned and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not let her meet the CM.

8. The Complainant respectfully and repeatedly requested Ms. Maliwal not take the law into her hands and to refrain from threatening the Complainant and

other staff members.

9. Ms. Maliwal ignored the aforementioned requests and started walking from the Drawing Room towards the inner part of the CM residence. The complainant apprehended that her motives were suspect and she intended to harm the Hon’ble CM. So the complainant strongly objected to her trying to gain forceful entry into the inner parts of the residence and stood in front of her to prevent the same. This infuriated Ms. Maliwal pushed the complainant. She then angrily sat on the sofa and dialled the PCR, and started making blatantly false allegations regarding the complainant.

10. The complainant once again requested Ms. Maliwal to leave the CM Residence, whereupon she rushed towards the complainant with the intent to

push him away. She also hurled abuses upon the complainant, the contents of which are reproduced as under: “Main tujhe dekh lungi………main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi ….”

11. At this juncture, around 9:24am, the complainant called the security officers inside the main building of the CM Residence. At 9:25am, security officers

rushed inside and made numerous requests to Ms. Maliwal for leaving the CM residence as she had made an unauthorised and illegal entry into the same. Ms.

Maliwal once again threatened the complainant and the staff members of dire consequences. She finally left the premises of the CM Residence around

9:35am.

The above is a true sequence of the events that transpired at the CM Residence on the morning of 13.05.2024. Ms. Maliwal threatened the security staff who asked her to follow the appointment and entry protocol, forcefully made an unauthorised and illegal entry into the premises of the CM Residence, and thereby breached the security of the CM Residence. When the complainant asked Ms. Maliwal to leave the CM Residence, not only he was abused and physically pushed by her, but she also threatened to implicate him in false cases. Since Ms. Maliwal has made unauthorised entry, trespassed, breached the security of the CM Residence, prevented government officers from discharging their duty and assaulted the complainant, she is liable for her action as per law.

“You are requested to take appropriate legal action against Ms. Maliwal. Since it is election time, all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP and it is therefore requested that her call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders should also be investigated,” added Kumar in his complaint to the Delhi Police.

Bibhav Kumar's compalint was in line with what the AAP alleged on Friday. In a press conference, senior AAP minister Atishi rejected allegations made by Maliwal and said that her complaint was part of a BJP conspiracy. Atishi also said that Kumar had filed a counter complaint with the police.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that a complaint by Bibhav Kumar against Maliwal was received on Friday evening. “We will first examine the authenticity of the complaint and then the allegations made against the AAP MP. After that, necessary action will be taken as per the law,” said the police official.

Maliwal has already filed an FIR against Kumar alleging that he assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence on May 13.

