New Delhi: As many as 223 employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) were removed with immediate effects as they were allegedly appointed without prior permission. The order regarding the removal was given by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

It is alleged that the then chairperson of the DCW, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the rules.

Citing the Delhi Commission for Women Act, the order by LG Office said that the panel has a capping of 40 employees and that 223 new posts were created without the approval of the LG. The order also states that the panel is not entitled to hire employees on contract.

The order also says that the commission had been informed that they shall not take any step "which entails additional financial liability for the government" without the approval of the finance department.

"Further, the enhancement of the remuneration and allowances to the staff of DCW was without adequate justification and in violation of the laid down procedures and guidelines," the order read.

Swati Maliwal led the Delhi Commission for Women for nine years before entering politics as an AAP Rajya Sabha MP in January this year.

The post of the panel's chairperson is lying vacant. The order stated that Maliwal was advised repeatedly to seek approval from the finance department with regard to the hirings.

Tughlaqi Order: Swati Maliwal's Swipe at LG Saxena

Maliwal reacted sharply to LG’s decision, calling it “Tughlaqi order”. She said the commission has a total of 90 staff, out of which only 8 are govt employees and rest are on contract.

In a post on X, she tweeted, “LG sahab has issued a Tughlaqi order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, the Women's Commission has a total staff of 90 out of which only 8 people have been provided by the government, the rest are on 3-month contracts(sic).”

She accused the LG of destroying the institution.

“If all the contract staff is removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This institution has been built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from its roots?” she added.

“I will not let the Women's Commission be closed as long as I am alive. Put me in jail, don't torture women!” she further wrote.

As the AAP and the LG continue to remain on loggerheads over administration of the national capital, the crackdown is set to become another flashpoint in the debate.

The AAP has repeatedly accused the Lieutenant Governor's office of blocking its governance steps.

