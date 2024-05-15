48 Hours And On...Where is Swati Maliwal?

Advertisement

New Delhi: 48 hours since Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, accused Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, of assault, her whereabouts remain a mystery. If reports are to be believed, Delhi police also tried to contact Maliwal at her home and aunt's residence, but she was not found at either location. Known for her active presence on social media, Maliwal has not posted any reactions there nor addressed the media regarding her assault allegations against the Delhi Chief Minister's close aide.

‘Action Against Kejriwal’

While speaking exclusively to Republic Maliwal's ex-husband Naveen Jaihind attacked Kejriwal and demanded an action against him. "An FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his home...Sanjay Singh is a parrot of Arvind Kejriwal. Singh knew that such an incident would take place, he knew what had happened...", Jaihind said.

He added, "You call that the Chief Minister's House, but it is actually a gutter house. This incident is dangerous and a huge scandal. An FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his residence. Swati's life is in danger due to threats; otherwise, no one would call the police and then return from the station. She is still being silenced. This is not a personal matter. I can't understand the silence of the MHA, Delhi Police, and NCW.

Is Swati Under Any Pressure?

Jaihind also claimed that Swati Maliwal's life is under threat. “Action must be taken, and Swati should come forward. She cannot be scared into silence, and I don't know what pressure is being put on her. Delhi Police should take cognisance of this matter. If my help is needed, I would definitely assist. People are ready. Nobody knows them better than me”, he claimed further.

AAP Admits Assault Against Maliwal

Yesterday, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take action against his close aide.

“At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Vibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to the Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed for strict action in the incident...", AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in an official statement.

Maliwal had claimed that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. Maliwal has accused Bibhav of beating her at the CM's residence. Officials said that two PCR calls were made around 10 am, after which a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence. While an immediate reaction from the Chief Minister's residence is awaited, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it ‘fake news’.

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Close Aide?

Bibhav Kumar has been in the spotlight recently due to his dismissal from the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary by the Delhi Vigilance Department. The department cited his "illegal appointment" as the reason behind the decision.

This move came in light of a 2007 case against Kumar for charges related to assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duty.

Adding to the controversy, in February, Bibhav Kumar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.