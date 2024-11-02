sb.scorecardresearch
  • Swati Maliwal Protests Outside Delhi CM Atishi's Residence, Throws Bottle of Black Water | WATCH

Published 18:02 IST, November 2nd 2024

Swati Maliwal Protests Outside Delhi CM Atishi's Residence, Throws Bottle of Black Water | WATCH

Expressing her strong dissent over poor quality of water supply, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal threw a bottle of black water outside CM Atishi residence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
AAP MP Swati Maliwal throws bottle of black water outside CM Atishi residence to protest over poor quality of water supply
AAP MP Swati Maliwal throws bottle of black water outside CM Atishi residence to protest over poor quality of water supply | Image: ANI
17:19 IST, November 2nd 2024