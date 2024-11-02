Published 18:02 IST, November 2nd 2024
Swati Maliwal Protests Outside Delhi CM Atishi's Residence, Throws Bottle of Black Water | WATCH
Expressing her strong dissent over poor quality of water supply, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal threw a bottle of black water outside CM Atishi residence.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
AAP MP Swati Maliwal throws bottle of black water outside CM Atishi residence to protest over poor quality of water supply | Image: ANI
17:19 IST, November 2nd 2024