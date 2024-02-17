Advertisement

Assam: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is very active on Twitter, where he frequently posts tweets that connect with a wide audience. This time, he uploaded a video that demonstrates how to pluck fresh plum from trees. Assam's chief minister stated, "A few days ago, I tasted ber fresh from the tree in a field in Sonitpur district," along with a video that was uploaded to X, formerly Twitter. He added, "We call it Bogori here in Assam, and we use it to produce incredibly delicious pickles."

Fun-Filled Activity

Picking juicy, luscious fruits that are hanging from a tree has an undeniably charming quality. It's a great way to connect with the natural world. Above all, going for fruit harvesting can be a fun, family-friendly activity that involves lots of physical activity and fresh air in beautiful surroundings. The best part is that you get to take home fresh fruits at the end of the day. In the video, Himanta can be seen enjoying the same atmosphere.

Himanta is shown in the first scene of the 53-second clip standing with friends in a neighborhood garden encircled by plum trees. Watching the video gets more entertaining as Assam Chief Minister picks and eats fruits like a child without noticing anyone. Himanta appeared to be having a great time. Over 40,000 views and over 4,000 likes have been received by the video. The way Himanta wanders around the garden impresses everyone.