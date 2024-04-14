Advertisement

Viral News: A video clip of a swiggy delivery boy going viral on social media where he can be seen stealing shoes from outside the door of a house.

The viral video post shared by Rohit Arora on social media platform X shares a CCTV footage of a delivery guy who enters in a building to deliver food and ends up stealing shoes.

The viral swiggy video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact.’

Watch Swiggy Delivery Boy Viral Video here:

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

The company on the other hand respond from its X handle @SwiggyCares says, ‘Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.’

Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.



^Nish https://t.co/EhSzF5h9fZ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 11, 2024

The video was shared on social media X today at 1: 57 PM. The video is going viral on social media with over 861.7K Views views so far and counting.

Netizens on the other hand are sharing their thoughts and experiences in the comment section below. One user comments, ‘New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video.’ another comment says, ‘Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist.@SwiggyCareshelp this man out if you actually care.’

One more user writes, ‘i thought he was going to take the white ones’.

screengrab of comment section

This is not the first event that has appeared before us. Many such incidents occurred in the past where delivery boys trespassed on people's house premises in the name of delivering food and stealing things from houses and shops.

This shoe-stealing video might look funny to many of us, but it also sends a strong reminder of how important our house safety is in today's busy world.



