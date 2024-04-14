×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video, Company Reacts

CCTV footage of a swiggy delivery boy is going viral on social media, where he can be seen stealing shoes from outside the door of a house.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Swiggy delivery boy stealing shoes, video viral
Swiggy delivery boy stealing shoes, video viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: A video clip of a swiggy delivery boy going viral on social media where he can be seen stealing shoes from outside the door of a house.

The viral video post shared by Rohit Arora on social media platform X shares a CCTV footage of a delivery guy who enters in a building to deliver food and ends up stealing shoes.

Advertisement

The viral swiggy video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact.’

Watch Swiggy Delivery Boy Viral Video here:

Advertisement

The company on the other hand respond from its X handle @SwiggyCares says, ‘Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.’

Advertisement

The video was shared on social media X today at 1: 57 PM. The video is going viral on social media with over 861.7K Views views so far and counting.

Advertisement

Netizens on the other hand are sharing their thoughts and experiences in the comment section below. One user comments, ‘New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video.’ another comment says, ‘Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist.@SwiggyCareshelp this man out if you actually care.’

One more user writes, ‘i thought he was going to take the white ones’.

Advertisement
screengrab of comment section

This is not the first event that has appeared before us. Many such incidents occurred in the past where delivery boys trespassed on people's house premises in the name of delivering food and stealing things from houses and shops.

This shoe-stealing video might look funny to many of us, but it also sends a strong reminder of how important our house safety is in today's busy world.
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

3 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

8 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

8 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

10 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

11 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

12 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

12 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

12 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

12 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

12 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

20 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

22 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

24 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

27 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

28 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo