Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:46 IST
Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video, Company Reacts
CCTV footage of a swiggy delivery boy is going viral on social media, where he can be seen stealing shoes from outside the door of a house.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A video clip of a swiggy delivery boy going viral on social media where he can be seen stealing shoes from outside the door of a house.
The viral video post shared by Rohit Arora on social media platform X shares a CCTV footage of a delivery guy who enters in a building to deliver food and ends up stealing shoes.
Advertisement
The viral swiggy video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact.’
Watch Swiggy Delivery Boy Viral Video here:
Advertisement
The company on the other hand respond from its X handle @SwiggyCares says, ‘Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.’
Advertisement
The video was shared on social media X today at 1: 57 PM. The video is going viral on social media with over 861.7K Views views so far and counting.
Advertisement
Netizens on the other hand are sharing their thoughts and experiences in the comment section below. One user comments, ‘New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video.’ another comment says, ‘Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist.@SwiggyCareshelp this man out if you actually care.’
One more user writes, ‘i thought he was going to take the white ones’.
Advertisement
This is not the first event that has appeared before us. Many such incidents occurred in the past where delivery boys trespassed on people's house premises in the name of delivering food and stealing things from houses and shops.
This shoe-stealing video might look funny to many of us, but it also sends a strong reminder of how important our house safety is in today's busy world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 12th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.