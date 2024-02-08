English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Swiggy Offers Rs 50 Refund After Customer Finds Metal Pieces in Shawarma

A man in Bengaluru claimed that he found metal pieces in a shawarma that he had ordered from the online ordering platform Swiggy.

Radhika Dhawad
Swiggy
Swiggy offers Rs 50 refund after customer finds metal pieces in Shawarma | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: A man in Bengaluru claimed that he found metal pieces in a shawarma that he had ordered from the online ordering platform Swiggy. He further accused Swiggy of 'taking the matter lightly' after it offered a refund of Rs 50.

The disgruntled customed took to Reddit and posted, “This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So, I had ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bangalore. I had ordered it through Swiggy and once I started eating I noticed something crisp, to my surprise it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma."

Customer Safety & Support in India
byu/sterlingcrises inbangalore


He added, “I was so shocked to see the Swiggy Support Agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?”

Another user reacted, "I had found a finger nail in my pizza once and Swiggy refunded the entire amount for the pizza. I would suggest you try raising this issue through another complaint option on the app if the present guy isn’t helping you. Try to call them and speak to someone, if possible. That’s more effective than the chat. Otherwise, next best option is to file a consumer complaint against both Swiggy and the restaurant."

Another user shared, "Brings back a shitty memory (ordered from swiggy) I once found a used band aid in my biryani, I chewed it and found it later when it felt weird, I contacted swiggy and got a useless response, So I went to the restaurant and tore them a f*cking new one and had the medical tests done of the staff preparing the food, that was a very shitty experience🤮"

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

