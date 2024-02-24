Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Tactics To Target Muslim: AIUDF Criticizes Assam Cabinet’s Decision To Repeal Muslim Marriage Act

Assam Cabinet repealed the Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, with CM Himanta claiming it a step towards ending child marriages

Apoorva Shukla
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: After the Assam Cabinet gave its nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticised the decision on Saturday, February 24, calling it a tactics to target the Muslim population living in the state. 

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam claimed that the Assam government has no right to repeal or amend the act. Islam said that the government could not bring in UCC or ban polygamy, hence it repealed the existing Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. “Elections are approaching, this is just their tactics to target Muslims. So, they couldn't bring any Bill on polygamy or UCC in Assam. They are repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. Assam cabinet doesn't have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right,” said the AIUDF MLA. 

Advertisement

Assam Government Doesn't Have Courage to Bring UCC: AIUDF 

As the repeal was dubbed as first step towards introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said that the Himanta government doesn't have the courage to introduce UCC in the state. 

Advertisement

“This Government doesn't have the courage to bring UCC. They can't do it. What they brought in Uttarakhand, is not UCC either. They were trying to bring UCC to Assam too. But I think they can't bring it to Assam because there are people from several castes and communities here. BJP followers themselves follow those practices here,” said Rafiqul Islam. 

Act Repealed to Curb Child Marriages: Himanta 

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma called the move an attempt to end the menace of child marriages in the state. 

Advertisement

“This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government was planning to bring a Bill to end polygamy.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

15 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: NHRC Team in Sandeshkhali For Second Consecutive Day

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Aditi Rao Shares BTS From Hiramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Kangana Ranaut Says Film Personalities Are Hooked On To Dark Web

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Gears Up for Major Civil-Police Reshuffle

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo