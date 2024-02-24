Tactics To Target Muslim: AIUDF Criticizes Assam Cabinet’s Decision To Repeal Muslim Marriage Act

Advertisement

Guwahati: After the Assam Cabinet gave its nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticised the decision on Saturday, February 24, calling it a tactics to target the Muslim population living in the state.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam claimed that the Assam government has no right to repeal or amend the act. Islam said that the government could not bring in UCC or ban polygamy, hence it repealed the existing Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. “Elections are approaching, this is just their tactics to target Muslims. So, they couldn't bring any Bill on polygamy or UCC in Assam. They are repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. Assam cabinet doesn't have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right,” said the AIUDF MLA.

Assam Government Doesn't Have Courage to Bring UCC: AIUDF

As the repeal was dubbed as first step towards introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said that the Himanta government doesn't have the courage to introduce UCC in the state.

“This Government doesn't have the courage to bring UCC. They can't do it. What they brought in Uttarakhand, is not UCC either. They were trying to bring UCC to Assam too. But I think they can't bring it to Assam because there are people from several castes and communities here. BJP followers themselves follow those practices here,” said Rafiqul Islam.

#WATCH | On Assam Government repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act, AIUDF MLA Dr. (Hafiz) Rafiqul Islam says, "This Government doesn't have the courage to bring UCC. They can't do it. What they brought in Uttarakhand, is not UCC either...They were… pic.twitter.com/gA3ELz5yPO — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

Act Repealed to Curb Child Marriages: Himanta

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma called the move an attempt to end the menace of child marriages in the state.

“This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government was planning to bring a Bill to end polygamy.

