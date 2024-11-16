Published 10:37 IST, November 16th 2024
Taj Mahal 'Barely Visible' Due to Dense Layer of Fog
A dense layer of fog blanketed the UNESCO world heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday making the monument less visible to the public
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A dense layer of fog blanketed the UNESCO world heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday making the monument less visible to the public | Image: X
