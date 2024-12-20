Published 17:58 IST, December 20th 2024
‘Taking Threats Seriously’: MEA on Threats Issued By Terrorist Gurpatwant Against Indian Ambassador
Randhir Jaiswal on Friday addressed the threats issued by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
New Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday addressed the threats issued by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
“We take the threats very seriously and we raise it with the US government. In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government and it is our expectation that the US government will take our security concerns seriously,” he said.
