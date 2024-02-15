Advertisement

Delhi: The Delhi metro can never be in 'silence mode', no matter what, and there are plenty of videos on social media that demonstrate this. When it comes to performing stunts, dancing, singing, battling for seats and other personal space, and doing almost anything else that is too impossible to dream of, Delhiites have done almost anything that can be imagined. Funnily enough, these petty mischievousness are now regarded as "common" in the city, especially when it comes to public transportation. And that's exactly what happened when an uglier video of a fight in the Delhi metro appeared online and gained widespread attention.

The Funniest Video

According to the viral footage, the fight was about a man who was apparently "staring" at a couple. The cameraman's response to the fight was even more hilarious than the actual fight itself. He smiled broadly and posed for the camera while documenting the fight. The video was posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, along with the remark, "Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Guy inside Delhi metro over that Guy was watching Couple."

Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Guy inside Delhi metro over that Guy was watching Couple pic.twitter.com/ARrZBfSmZr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2024

People laughed when they saw the video, which quickly became viral. The majority of people thought the scenario was "common" for the Delhi metro, but others thought the cameraman's response was funny. On the whole incident, some people made jokes. 267K people viewed the post after it was shared yesterday on the internet.