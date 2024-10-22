sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Dialogue Only Path to Resolve Conflict': PM Modi, Putin Hold Talks on BRICS Sidelines | Top Points

Published 21:04 IST, October 22nd 2024

'Dialogue Only Path to Resolve Conflict': PM Modi, Putin Hold Talks on BRICS Sidelines | Top Points

The BRICS summit, featuring Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is currently taking place in Kazan, Russia.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Talks Only Solution To Conflict: PM Modi-Putin Kazan Meet Before BRICS | Top Points
Talks Only Solution To Conflict: PM Modi-Putin Kazan Meet Before BRICS | Top Points | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:29 IST, October 22nd 2024