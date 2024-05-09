8 people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. | Image:ANI

New Delhi: In a devastating incident, a powerful explosion ripped through the Chengamalapatti Fireworks factory near Sivakasi, claiming the lives of nine individuals, including five women. The tragedy unfolded as a sudden blast engulfed Sudarsan Fire Works, a licensed firecracker facility operating under the purview of the Central Department of Explosives (PESO) at Nagpur near Chengamalapatti.

Reports indicate that the explosion, attributed to friction, occurred around 2 pm on Thursday, unleashing havoc within the premises. The Sivakasi Fire Department swiftly responded to the emergency, mobilizing efforts to contain the ensuing blaze.

The aftermath revealed a grim scene, with seven rooms obliterated and an additional seven suffering significant damage in the wake of the blast. Over 80 workers, scattered across more than 20 rooms within the facility, faced the brunt of the catastrophe.

As rescue operations unfolded, the injured, numbering five, were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, a team comprising officials from the Central Explosives Control Department, alongside local authorities including District Collector Tirupati and various police personnel, descended upon the site to conduct investigations.

Among the tragic casualties, Mayandi's wife Avudayammal (80) from Bhikhapatti, Muthu (57) wife of Machakkalai from Sivakasi Ceylon Colony, and Chandrasekhar's son Ramesh (31) from Madhya Senai were identified. Efforts to identify the remaining victims are underway.