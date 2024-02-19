Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: 7 Key Takeaways

In his address to state assembly, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu emphasised that the state govt’s is working towards the upliftment of the poor.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu tabled the budget in the Assembly. | Image:ANI
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday tabled the state budget 2024-25, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024. While presenting the budget, he made a slew of announcements. He allocated crores of rupees to undertake various development projects. In his address to state assembly, he emphasised that the state govt’s is working towards the upliftment of the poor, the minister said that the government strives to bring 5 lakh families out of poverty in two years

The Finance Minister outlined a seven-point objective, the 'seven grand Tamil dream' including social justice in the Budget. Social justice, welfare of marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers among 7 goals, he said while presenting the budget. Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present in the Assembly.

Major takeaways from Thangam Thennarasu's budget speech

  • In a significant step for school students, the Finance Minister announced the extension of the breakfast scheme for children to government aided schools in rural areas. Rs 600 crore has been allocated for the scheme.
  • In order to boost the North Chennai Development scheme, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated. 
  • He announced Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for Adyar river restoration initiative whereas Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for development of rural roads.
  • Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations whereas Rs 5 crore has been allocated for archaeological excavations in 8 places including areas in states like Kerala with Tamil links.
  • As per NITI Aayog, only about 2.2 per cent people in the state are below the poverty line, he said. Underling the projects undertaken to reduce poverty in the state, he said “Tamil Nadu has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes.” 
  • He mentioned that the goals the govt wats to achieve include knowledge based economy, equality focused on welfare of women, sustainable future, Tamil culture.
  • The FM announced that a massive film city would be set up at a budget of Rs 500 crore in Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district.

 

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

