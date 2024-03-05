×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Vellore Shocker: Patient, Friend Beat Doctor With Slippers

In a shocking incident, a medical student was physically assaulted by a patient and her acquaintance at the Government Medical College Hospital in TN's Vellore.

Reported by: Digital Desk
medical student
Vellore Shocker: Patient, Friend Beat Doctor With Slippers | Image:X
  2 min read
Vellore: In a shocking incident, a post-graduate medical student was physically assaulted by a patient and her acquaintance at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. 

According to the purported video of the incident, a 36-year-old woman could be seen hitting the medical student with slippers. 

Since it was a women's ward, Vishal, the student, asked the patient's friend to leave, which is when the incident occurred. The Vellore Taluk police have detained Subha and her friend Dhivakar in response to Vishal's complaint.

For the past week, Subha has been receiving medical attention at the hospital for a health issue. Dhivakar was supposedly seated in the patient's bed after he arrived at the hospital to meet Subha.

Vishal, who was on round asked Dhivakar to leave immediately as it was a woman's ward. 

This led to an altercation between the duo. After few seconds, the patient seen joining Dhivakar. As few moments pass by, Dhivakara dn patient could be seen exchanging blows with the post-graduate medical student. 

Later, the pateinet-freind duo beats up the postgraduate medical student with slippers. 

Hospital personnel broke up the altercation by stepping in and separating the two groups. The Vellore Taluk police were subsequently notified by the hospital administration, and they quickly arrived and started investigating.

According to the hospital administration, there are regulations prohibiting men from entering the women's ward.

A case has been registered against Subha and Dhivakar under The Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008, and sections of the IPC.
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

