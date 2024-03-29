×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Thoothukudi

According to the bulletin of the India Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thoothukudi: Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the bulletin of the India Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, and dryness prevailed over the Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Ramanathapuram received 1 cm of rainfall on Thursday, IMD said.

Maximum temperatures during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday were generally normal over most areas and above normal in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu and normal over Puducherry and Karaikal.

The temperature was recorded in the range of 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius over many pockets in the plains of the interior districts, 33 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas and 21 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly areas, IMD added.

Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Karur Paramathi: 39.0 degrees Celsius. Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal & Madurai (city & airport) recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 38 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius.

Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruttani, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur and Tondi recorded 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, IMD RC Chennai said in the bulletin.

Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures rose by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Erode, Dharmapuri, Karur Paramathi, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli and Tondi.

Namakkal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius in the plains of the subdivision. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

