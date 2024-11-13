sb.scorecardresearch
  • Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Condemns Stabbing Of Doctor, Orders Detailed Inquiry

Published 14:59 IST, November 13th 2024

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Condemns Stabbing Of Doctor, Orders Detailed Inquiry

MK Stalin has ordered a detailed inquiry into the alleged stabbing attack on an on-duty doctor in Chennai by the family member of a patient.

Reported by: Asian News International
MK Stalin
MK Stalin has ordered a detailed inquiry into the alleged stabbing attack on an on-duty doctor in Chennai by the family member of a patient. | Image: PTI
14:59 IST, November 13th 2024