Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Tamil Nadu DMK MP Ganeshamurthi Hospitalised, Stated Serious By Doctors

A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A ganeshmurthi
A ganeshmurthi | Image:National Portal Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Erode : A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

According to police, at around 9:30 am today, Ganeshamurthi, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on ventilator, police said.

When asked about reports that the MP might have attempted suicide, authorities at the private hospital in this town where he was initially referred to, refused to comment.

The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

DMK's S Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

