×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Tamil Nadu: Doctor Couple Killed After Lorry Dashed Into Their Car

A doctor couple were killed in a road accident near here after the car they were travelling in met with an accident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu: Doctor Couple Killed After Lorry Dashed Into Their Car
Tamil Nadu: Doctor Couple Killed After Lorry Dashed Into Their Car | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Erode: A doctor couple were killed in a road accident near here after the car they were travelling in met with an accident. Police said that on Thursday evening, the victims Madappan (75) and his wife Padmavathy (72) were returning to their home in Mettur after meeting their son in Erode.

A lorry dashed into their car near the Ooratchi Kottai Hydel Electricity barrage, police said. The couple sustained serious injuries and died while being rushed to the Bhavani government hospital.

Advertisement

The Bhavani police have registered an accident case and are investigating. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

a few seconds ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

a minute ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

a minute ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

a minute ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

3 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

3 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

5 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

6 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

7 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

10 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

10 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

11 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

11 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

14 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

15 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo