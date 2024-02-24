English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Tamil Nadu Government Launches New Website to Boost Tourism in Rameswaram

Recognizing the importance of tourism in this sacred location of Rameswaram, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a significant step forward by launching website

Rishi Shukla
Tamil Nadu Government Launches New Website to Boost Tourism
Tamil Nadu Government Launches New Website to Boost Tourism | Image:Tamil Nadu government
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: India's rich cultural heritage includes numerous religious sites, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the globe. Among these, the Rameswaram temple in Tamil Nadu holds profound significance for Hindu devotees. 

Recognizing the importance of facilitating tourism in this sacred location, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a significant step forward by launching a dedicated website.

Advertisement

Ramanathapuram district, in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, boasts a plethora of tourist attractions. From the historic charm of Dhanushkodi to the tranquility of Arichal Nothi and the spiritual ambiance of Ramanathaswamy Temple, the district offers a diverse range of experiences for travelers.

The newly launched website, www.rameswaramtourism.org, serves as a comprehensive guide for tourists visiting Rameswaram. Minister RS Rajakannappan, spearheading this initiative, aims to streamline travel plans by providing essential information on destinations, transportation options, lodging facilities, and local cuisine.

Advertisement
Screengrab of official website

Tourists can now access vital details such as accommodation charges, train and bus schedules, and even make reservations conveniently through the website. This user-friendly platform ensures hassle-free travel planning and serves as a one-stop solution for all tourism-related inquiries.

With the launch of this website, the Tamil Nadu government endeavors to enhance the overall visitor experience in Rameswaram. They are promoting accessibility and transparency, the initiative aims to attract more tourists while preserving the sanctity of this revered destination.

Advertisement

The inauguration of the new tourism website marks a significant milestone in the efforts to promote Rameswaram as a premier tourist destination.

 

 

Inputs: Sources

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

40 minutes ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

41 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

43 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

43 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

an hour ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

an hour ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

an hour ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

5 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

6 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

6 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

16 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

17 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor’s Dance, Varun Dhawan’s Entry Goes Viral From WPL Opening

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Haldwani Violence: Alleged Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrested in Delhi

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Platinum Industries IPO to be launched next week

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Pistachio Desserts That You Can Enjoy

    Galleries21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo