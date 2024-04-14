Advertisement

Chennai: Several areas in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi received heavy rain on Friday, leading to commuters facing difficulties due to waterlogging in some areas.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thoothukudi recorded 2.9 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on April 11.

Last week, Thoothukudi received 13.6 mm of rainfall between April 4 to April 10. The district received 19.2 mm of rainfall in the first 11 days of April.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its bulletin released on April 11, mentioned that maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu were generally above normal to appreciably above normal by 2°C to 4°C over a few pockets in the plains of the north interior and south Tamil Nadu. They were normal to above normal (1°C to 3°C above normal) over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and near normal over Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Tirupattur at 41.8°C, followed by Salem at 40.1°C. The plains of the rest of interior Tamil Nadu recorded 37°C to 40°C. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu recorded 33°C to 37°C, and the hilly areas recorded 21°C to 31°C.

Last month too, heavy rain lashed parts of Toothukudi.

(With ANI inputs)

