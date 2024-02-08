Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital | Image: ANI

Chennai: As many as six construction workers were killed on the spot and several others were injured following a landslide at Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was been launched to trace the trapped labourers, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lovedale, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu



"Two workers with serious injuries taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations underway, say Police. pic.twitter.com/NkrUFxw0TU — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital. The landslide took place while the labourers were carrying out construction work at Lovedale.



(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)