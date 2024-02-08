Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty
Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Chennai: As many as six construction workers were killed on the spot and several others were injured following a landslide at Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
A rescue operation was been launched to trace the trapped labourers, news agency ANI reported.
Advertisement
Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital. The landslide took place while the labourers were carrying out construction work at Lovedale.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Economy Newsa few seconds ago
India Newsa few seconds ago
World3 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replaySports 6 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.