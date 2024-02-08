English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty

Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital.

Digital Desk
landslide
Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital | Image:ANI
Chennai: As many as six construction workers were killed on the spot and several others were injured following a landslide at Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was been launched to trace the trapped labourers, news agency ANI reported. 

Two of the seriously injured workers have been admitted to Ooty General Hospital. The landslide took place while the labourers were carrying out construction work at Lovedale.
 

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

