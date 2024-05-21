Kodaikanal enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, making it an ideal tourist destination in any season. | Image:Twitter

Chennai: Heavy rains lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu experienced sharp showers amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department. The incessant rains has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of the southern state.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a low-pressure system was likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal around May 22 before concentrating into a depression by May 24 morning.

The bulletin said, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and it is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24.

Light to moderate rainfall at many or a few places with isolated heavy to very heavy/ heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning were likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days (20 to 24 May), the bulletin said.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur districts and at isolated places over Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts,” it added.

Kodaikanal boat race cancelled

Due to the heavy downpouer, with more rains in forecast and as a matter of abundant caution, the annual boat race in Kodaikanal has been cancelled.

Kodaikanal, popularly known as the Queen of Hill Resorts, is located in the Dindigul District. The summer season here falls in April and May, and it becomes vibrant in May.

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal town. The annual boat race has been cancelled due to the downpour in the region.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ml0XrOqPC8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

During this period, thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy this season. To add to the attraction, flower shows, summer festivals, sports festivals, and other entertainment events are also organized.

Kodaikanal enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, making it an ideal tourist destination in any season.