×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 6th, 2022 at 22:23 IST

Tamil Nadu sees 1,094 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu logged 1,094 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Maharashtra and Karnataka, pushing the tally to 35,51,641 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a bulletin said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu logged 1,094 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Maharashtra and Karnataka, pushing the tally to 35,51,641 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a bulletin said.

As many as 1,431 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,03,347 leaving, 10,261 active cases.

Two districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai recording 239, Coimbatore 127 and the rest were spread across other districts. The neighbouring Chengalpet, which has been reporting fresh cases in three districts till Friday, has added 94 new infections, indicating a decline in the cases.

Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded the least number of new cases by adding one each.

The State capital - Chennai- topped among districts with 3,547 active infections and overall 7,84,300 cases.

A total of 28,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,83,21,026 so far, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

Published August 6th, 2022 at 22:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

3 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

7 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

7 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

7 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

13 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

13 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. ECI Advises Rahul Gandhi to Avoid 'Pickpocket, Panauti' Remarks

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. Gautham Vasudev Menon Reviews Manjummel Boys

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. South Indian Movies That Were Remade In International Languages

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  5. Republic wins TRP case, false charges collapse in Mumbai court

    The Debate17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo