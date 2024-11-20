Published 16:02 IST, November 20th 2024
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Slashes Teacher's Neck on School Campus After She Refuses to Marry Him
A 26-year-old teacher was murdered on the campus of Mallipattanam Government School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Wednesday morning.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu shocker: Man slashes teacher's neck on school campus after she refuses to marry him | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:02 IST, November 20th 2024