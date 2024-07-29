sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:47 IST, July 29th 2024

Tamil Nadu Women Beat Up Kerala Vlogger For Allegedly Circulating Obscene Photos

A group of women from Tamil Nadu beat up a vlogger from Kerala in Palakkad district for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of several women on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala vlogger beaten up by Tamil Nadu women
Kerala vlogger beaten up by Tamil Nadu women for allegedly circulating obscene photos | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
