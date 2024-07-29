Published 19:47 IST, July 29th 2024
Tamil Nadu Women Beat Up Kerala Vlogger For Allegedly Circulating Obscene Photos
A group of women from Tamil Nadu beat up a vlogger from Kerala in Palakkad district for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of several women on social media.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala vlogger beaten up by Tamil Nadu women for allegedly circulating obscene photos | Image: PTI/ Representational
