Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal at Republic Summit 2024 | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressing industry captains at the Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's Biggest News Summit, emphasised on 'Maximising Bharat's Momentum' in the next decade.

Addressing key industry captains at the Republic Summit 2024, Goyal said that the target is to make Bharat a 'developed nation by 2047.' He further added that India in 2024 is strong, assertive, and confident.

Advertisement

Click here to get all the latest updates on Republic Summit 2024.

#PiyushGoyalAtRepublicSummit | PM Modi showed the world our rich history and culture. The top leadership is preparing the roadmap for the next 25 years. The target is to become a developed nation by 2047: Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal… pic.twitter.com/C4q6UZYHRe — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

Moment of Transformation For Kashmir

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, Goyal said "It is a moment of transformation. We are on a mission to reclaim glory. We saw our PM at Pran Pratishtha; the 11-day vow to fulfill the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians."

Advertisement

The Union Minister also spoke on the Prime Minister's visit to Srinagar on Thursday after scrapping of Article 370. He asserted, "PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah helped fulfill the dream of billions of Indians. Kashmiris feel proud now. Kashmir is growing like an integral of India," adding that the integral hilly state of India is growing.

PM Modi Showed Map For 25 Years in Amrit Kaal

The Union Minister later specifically highlighted PM Modi's achievement and personality as a leader, who is showing the world that India stands united as a 'nation.'

"The PM showed to the world our rich history and culture. Top leadership preparing the road map for the next 25 years of this country. He prepared a road map for this great map for the next 25 years in the Amrit Kaal."

Advertisement

We Shall Give Arnab a Round of Applause For Standing by Truth: Piyush Goyal

Goyal expressed his gratitude for being invited to the mega event. He also praised Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for his hard work, and determination, and for standing by the truth after false allegations were made against Republic Media.

Advertisement

“Republic was right. The harassment that Arnab had to go through personally, we shall stand up and give him a round of applause.”

Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.

Advertisement